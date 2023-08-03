Chevoit? I-74 sign misspells name of Hamilton County town

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is aware that one of its signs on I-74 is misspelled.

Exit 14 to North Bend Road heading east lists Cheviot as C-H-E-V-O-I-T instead of the correct C-H-E-V-I-O-T. WVXU confirmed the westbound sign features the correct spelling.

Sometimes the pronunciation of this city is in dispute, but never the spelling.

It was named in 1818 by John Craig, who named it after the Cheviot Hills on the boundary between England and Scotland, according to the city of Cheviot's website.

ODOT promises to fix the sign in the next couple of weeks.