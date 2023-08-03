© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Chevoit? I-74 sign misspells name of Hamilton County town

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
a green sign with white lettering against a blue sky that reads "exit 14 north bed road cheviot 1/4 mile."
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The sign as seen on Aug. 3, 2023.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is aware that one of its signs on I-74 is misspelled.

Exit 14 to North Bend Road heading east lists Cheviot as C-H-E-V-O-I-T instead of the correct C-H-E-V-I-O-T. WVXU confirmed the westbound sign features the correct spelling.

Sometimes the pronunciation of this city is in dispute, but never the spelling.

It was named in 1818 by John Craig, who named it after the Cheviot Hills on the boundary between England and Scotland, according to the city of Cheviot's website.

ODOT promises to fix the sign in the next couple of weeks.

