How to get a free tree for your yard this September

Trees work hard for us — they clean the air we breathe, shade us from the hot sun, and — if you're into forest bathing — provide us with a little therapy. So who wouldn't want more of them around?

Applications to receive a free tree from Cincinnati Parks ReLeaf program opens Sept. 9 at 8 a.m., specifically for residents in areas designated as low canopy (see list below). The program opens to everyone else Sept. 23 at the same time.

This year, you can choose from such varieties as sugar maple, white oak, Jefferson elm, wild black cherry, persimmon and more. The only rule is that the tree be planted somewhere in your yard.

Low canopy areas

The Cincinnati Parks Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. If a neighborhood has less than 40% coverage, it is considered "low canopy." That includes:



Avondale (37%)

Bond Hill (25%)

Camp Washington (8%)

Carthage (33%)

Corryville (14%)

Downtown (7%)

East End (30%)

Evanston (31%)

Hartwell (37%)

Linwood (28%)

Lower Price Hill (20%)

Madisonville (36%)

Mt. Adams (31%)

Oakley (26%)

Over-the-Rhine (13%)

Pendleton (12%)

Queensgate (10%)

Roselawn (26%)

Walnut Hills (33%)

West End (14%)

How to apply

First, fill out the form online. Once approved, plan to pick up your tree at one of the following places and times:



Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at MadTree Brewing

Monday, Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 3215 Reading Rd.

If you have any questions on selecting a tree, call 513-861-9070.

The ReLeaf program has been running for 35 years and has given away 20,000 trees of 40 different species.

