Speeding in Cincinnati school zones is way too high, study shows

A traffic study from Cincinnati's Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) shows speeding is a big problem in school zones. The department gathered and analyzed traffic data outside four Cincinnati Public Schools.

Director John Brazina explains DOTE collected speed data outside Gamble, Shroder, Withrow and Woodward high schools. The sampling tracked vehicle speeds during mornings and afternoons for a week when school zone flashers were on.

"The school flashers in the a.m. for Shroder (are) 8:20 in the morning to 9:05, so for about 45 minutes or so," Brazina says, pointing to the data for one school."Within that time frame, there were approximately 340 vehicles that traveled through the zone, and about 300 of them were violating the school zone speed limit of 20 miles an hour."

On average for the four schools, the department reports 94% of people exceeded the 20 mile per hour school zone limit, and 55% exceeded the limit by 10 miles per hour or more.

Here's the breakdown by school:

School 20+ MPH 30+ MPH Gamble Mont. 100% 88% Withrow HS 93% 53% Woodward HS 94% 45% Shroder HS 90% 33% Average 94% 55%

"Since 2018, we've constructed 150 pedestrian safety improvements near schools, and this year we have several school area improvements that are slated for construction this summer," Brazina says. "Those include speed humps and raised crosswalks to help calm the traffic in front of the schools. But enforcement is key, too, which is why we're going to continue to work closely with the Cincinnati Police Department."

Brazina points out two pilot programs underway: floating raised crosswalks and stop bumps. The floating raised crosswalks are meant to help people cross safely and slow traffic without adding costly mitigation factors to deal with pooling rainwater created by typical raised crosswalks.

The stop-bumps are placed at stop signs to keep people from running the stop signs.

A note about speed cushions

Brazina also says the city is installing more speed cushions. These are designed to slow traffic but not stop it. The cushions are longer than regular speed humps and have signs next to them stating how fast you can drive over them.

"If you see a 25-mile-an-hour sign there by a speed hump, you can actually go over it at 25 miles an hour. Many people think you have to come to a complete stop to go over those; you don't. They're designed for the speed limit of the road."