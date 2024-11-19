Still no estimate on when Big Mac Bridge repairs will begin so it can fully re-open

Ohio Department of Transportation officials Tuesday gave Cincinnati City Council an update on efforts to repair severe fire damage to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Tammy Campbell told Council that work is ongoing, but needed tests of metal samples of the bridge aren't complete yet.

The bridge was damaged by a fire Nov. 1. The massive blaze damaged structural elements of the span that carries I-471 over the Ohio River. The northbound lanes of the bridge were re-opened quickly, but the southbound side remains closed as damage is inspected and repairs are made. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency Nov. 6, which opens up the possibility of federal funding for repairs.

ODOT re-opened Pete Rose Way Nov. 16, the day after the inspection of the bridge. That inspection suggested more structural beams were damaged than anticipated.

"When we did inspections last Friday, we found more significant damage than we anticipated, so we're working through that," Campbell said. "The fire went more into the bridge than we initially thought."

Ohio Department of Transportation Fire damage to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge

Campbell says ODOT is still waiting for a report from fire inspectors about a potential cause of the blaze. Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering Director John Brazina told Council that the Cincinnati Fire Department is still working through its part of the investigation. The investigation could take weeks, Campbell says. Inspectors have taken "coupons," or samples of damaged parts of the bridge, for testing.

Council member Meeka Owens asked if there was an estimate for repair costs. Campbell says that should be available in the next few weeks.

Campbell says there's no finite date for the bridge to be completely reopened. First, inspectors will need to assess the extent of the damage. That could be done this week, she said.

A demolition plan to remove the damaged parts of the bridge is being devised, and replacement materials will need to be ordered, Campbell said. Some of those will need to be custom fabricated, given the complex design of the current bridge.

Council member Seth Walsh questioned the lack of information available, citing traffic difficulties and longer commutes resulting from the bridge closure.

"Why are these steps taking so much longer than they feel like they should?" he asked. "Why weren't we inspecting underneath the bridge on Day One? I think there are a lot of people frustrated by this, and we need to explain why this is taking so long... we still don't have answers."

Campbell said crews are working around the clock. She said inspections couldn't happen until shoring towers and their foundations were installed to make it safe for crews to inspect the bridge.

"We are working as fast as we can," Campbell said. "We know this is a priority. We're working to get this figured out."