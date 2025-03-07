Cincinnati doctors, researchers and students 'Stand Up for Science' in response to federal cuts

Dozens of doctors, researchers, and students walked out at the University of Cincinnati Friday as part of the nationwide "Stand Up for Science" protests.

In a small park between UC’s College of Medicine and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, people held signs reading “science saves lives” and chanted, “Who's the powerhouse of these halls? Workers are.”

Scientists organized the rallies in response to the Trump administration’s cuts to scientific funding and state and federal actions banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Attendees said those directives are impacting their work locally.

“The NIH funding cuts threaten to drain tens of millions from UC and the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, endangering critical research and jobs,” said Brian Griffin, executive secretary-treasurer of the Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council.

Federal dollars support research at both UC and Children’s, ranging from developing Alzheimer’s treatments to identifying risk factors for alcohol use disorder.

President Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs is also limiting scientific research, causing federal agencies to pull funding from certain projects.

“Cutting the funding for research on diversity will definitely have a very negative impact on personalized medicine, since it denies the fact that males and females have different physiologies and different ethnic groups have different genetic susceptibilities to disease,” said UC Professor Emerita Zalfa A. Abdel-Malek.

Abdel-Malek says she had three decades of support from federal agencies to research how skin color related to likelihood of skin cancers. She says the chances of similar research getting funded now are slim.

The national Stand Up for Science movement had three goals:



Secure and expand scientific funding

End censorship and political interference in science

Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in science

