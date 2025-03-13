How and when to watch the coming lunar eclipse in the Tri-State

There is a chance for you to see a dramatic show in the night sky early in the morning of March 14. People across many parts of the globe will be able to a catch a total lunar eclipse. But you'll have to get up early for it in Greater Cincinnati.

The astronomical event happens when the moon passes through the deepest part of the Earth's shadow, called the umbra.

Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Wes Ryle says other than setting your alarm clock early, you don't need any telescopes, safety glasses, or preparation to take it in.

"Just like you're looking at the full moon, you really don't need to be in a special location," he says. "You can literally just step out onto your back porch."

The height of the experience comes during the totality, when the Earth refracts the sun's light, turning the moon deep red.

"It's red for the same reason sunrises and sunsets appear to be that reddish hue on Earth," Ryle says. "You're basically getting all the light from the sunrises and sunsets around the Earth bent back onto the moon's surface."

That red hue is why you'll sometimes see a lunar eclipse described as a "blood moon." Full moons in March are sometimes called the "worm moon" — though there are many names for particular full moons depending on the culture describing them — so you might see the upcoming eclipse described as the "blood worm moon."

The eclipse will start at 1:09 a.m. Friday and totality will begin at 2:26 a.m. Totality will last until about 3:30 a.m.

Ryle says if you miss it, there will still be some stunning footage captured by a lunar lander called Blue Ghost. The lander has been on the moon's surface collecting scientific data, but also has advanced video and photography equipment on board.

"It's really neat that it's going to be on the lunar surface while this eclipse occurs," Ryle says. "This will be able to take video and photos of what it looks like when a lunar eclipse is happening, but from the surface of the moon."

Of course, it will be a solar eclipse from the lunar lander's perspective. So if you want the full lunar eclipse experience, plan to get up early here on Earth.

