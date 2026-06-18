The Banks gears up for a busy weekend with big crowds expected

This weekend, tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on The Banks for several high-profile events.

The Savannah Bananas are playing three sold-out games at Great American Ball Park this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Indianapolis Clowns, a newly formed team in the Banana Ball Championship League that pays tribute to a former Negro League team of the same name. The Banana Ball league describes the original Indianapolis Clowns as baseball and entertainment pioneers who paved the way for teams like the Bananas.

Just down the street from the ball park, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will host its Juneteenth Jubilee, which kicks off Friday morning and runs until 5 p.m. Admission to the event and museum is free.

The Banks also will show several World Cup matches on the big screen outside Great American Ball Park all weekend. The biggest crowd is expected at the Soccer Viewing Village Friday afternoon, when Team USA takes on Australia at 3 p.m.

Due to the overlapping events, Tracy Schwegmann with The Banks Public Partnership anticipates around 40,000 to 50,000 people at The Banks each day. She says if you plan on driving to any of these events, come early and come prepared.

"Have a plan. Don't think about where you're going to park and how you're going to navigate the area coming out of your driveway," Schwegmann says. "Parking when the stadiums get full can get tight in the immediate Banks vicinity, but there's so much parking in close proximity."

Weekend restrictions will be in effect this Friday and Saturday night. Starting at 10 p.m., there will be a security checkpoint where people will be required to show ID. Only people 21 or older will be allowed into the entertainment district unless accompanied by a parent.

Read more:

