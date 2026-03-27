What happened at The Banks after Opening Day?

Cincinnati officials are responding to what police say was disruptive and unruly behavior following Thursday's Opening Day festivities, including incidents around The Banks entertainment zone.

Police said they decided to shut down The Banks area because large groups were creating disorder and violence. Images from media outlets show lines of police officers pushing throngs of people, presumably away from the bar and restaurant venue.

In a statement issued mid-day on Friday, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam D. Hennie reports the department made "17 arrests involving individuals ranging in age from 14 to 50 years old, representing a mix of genders and backgrounds. Charges associated with these arrests include Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Weapons While Intoxicated, Failure to Comply, Assault, and Resisting Arrest."

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval said he was outraged.

"This is exactly what causes fear and concern among our guests who come to support our urban core. It’s the kind of behavior that forces us to look at and implement more severe crowd control restrictions in our Downtown," he said in a release.

Courtesy / Carolyn Sparks In an image from video provided to WVXU, a somewhat muffled loudspeaker announces "It is time to disperse. This is your official warning."

He thanked police for their quick efforts, adding, "my expectation is full accountability from those involved last night, and that every stakeholder and community member is willing to work with us to prevent this from happening again."

City Manager Sheryl Long, in a separate statement, also thanked city, state and county law enforcement, and said, "the disruptive and violent actions exhibited last night will not be tolerated in our City. What should have been a day celebrating a long-standing Cincinnati tradition has been overshadowed by unruly crowds set on chaos."

Businesses at The Banks also issued a statement Friday afternoon:

"In the evening when the disturbances that were happening elsewhere in the city started to surface at The Banks, we immediately cooperated with CPD in clearing the area and closing down our businesses. We thank the Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio State Patrol for their help, and we will continue to work together to ensure The Banks is a safe place to have fun."

You can read more from our news partners, WCPO.

Read more:

A new state, federal partnership is working to combat violent crime in Cincinnati

Cincinnati had an extra $5.4M for public safety. Here's how they spent it

Overdose deaths in Hamilton County hit lowest point in over a decade