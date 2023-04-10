Michael Williams advances to 'American Idol' top 24

Despite American Idol judge Katy Perry saying that Michael Williams didn't pick "the best song," the Deerfield Township resident advanced to the top 24 on the national singing competition Sunday night.

Williams, 21, the former Kings Island entertainer who competed on NBC's The Voice three years ago, sang "Angels Likes You" by Miley Cyrus for his "showstoppers" performance on the taped show.

Eric McCandless/ABC / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. Michael Williams buries his face in his hands in relief after learning he's advancing to the top 24 on "American Idol" Sunday April 9.

After their solos, each contestant met with judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryant to learn his or her fate — usually in circuitous comments to confuse the singers and heighten the drama.

Williams was told the judges would "have to let you go" — and after a pause he was told they had to let him "go into the top 24."

"They put me through a whirlwind in there," Williams said later. "It proved to myself that I'm supposed to be here. It feels like a dream. It feels like it's not real."

Williams has not been seen much on the ABC reality show since he wowed Idol judges singing Bruno Mars' "Talking To the Moon" at his Las Vegas audition broadcast on the Feb. 19 season premiere. After that audition, Perry told Williams on the show, "I think you're Top 10 material. I think your vocals are amazing."

Only some of the top 24 were chosen Sunday. The rest of the top 24 will be revealed during the two-hour Idol broadcast Monday night (8-10 p.m., ABC Channel 9).

Williams is the only Tri-State native remaining on Idol. Goshen's Jon Wayne Hatfield was eliminated in the Hollywood Round duets April 2.

The live broadcast competition starts later this month after the talent pool is cut further.

Williams finished in the top 10 on NBC's The Voice in 2020.

