Joe Blystone Looks To 'Break The Mold' As Ohio Governor

Central Ohio farmer and business owner Joe Blystone is running for governor, joining the Republican primary challenge to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Blystone runs a farm, restaurant, and butcher shop in Canal Winchester. He says he experienced first-hand how the COVID-19 shut down orders hurt businesses around the state.

"We saw that our government here in Ohio decided that because of a pandemic, they could take our constitutional rights and throw them out the back door, and that's wrong," Blystone said.

He says Ohio needs a governor who can break the mold of "decades of bad policy."

"We're going to need somebody, an outsider to do that. Somebody who is not afraid to make hard decisions. And is not afraid to shake the system up," said Blystone.

Blystone is running on what he calls a "Constitutional Conservative" platform which includes expanding gun rights, restricting abortion, cutting the state budget, and setting restrictions on teaching about race and racism in Ohio schools.

He'll face former Congressman Jim Renacci and Gov. Mike DeWine in the Republican primary.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau