WATCH: Ohio's U.S. Senate Republican primary candidate debate

Monday evening at 7 p.m., WVXU will broadcast and stream online the debate between the seven Republican candidates for Senate. Karen Kasler, bureau chief for the Ohio Public Radio and TV Statehouse News Bureau, will moderate the 90-minute discussion between State Senator Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance.

Earlier Monday, a debate between the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate took place. You can watch that here.

The series of debates hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission at Central State University in Wilberforce conclude Tuesday with Lucy May, host of WVXU's Cincinnati Edition, serving as moderator for the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Primary debate between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley. That takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and you can watch that here.

A debate between the Republican candidates was scheduled to take place but ultimately got canceled after all candidates declined the invitation.

Watch the U.S. Senate Republican primary debate below: