Reece asks Gov. DeWine to 'intervene' in property taxes in State of the County address

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece gave the State of the County address Tuesday night, continuing the theme of "One Hamilton County" with the added message of "getting it done."

This is her second year as President of the Board, a position that rotates among the three members.

Reece called on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to intervene in property taxes, as counties across the state are facing historic increases in both property value and taxes.

"We are in a state of emergency," Reece said. "Contact your tax commissioner that you appointed to put some type of payment extension until the legislature in Columbus can get this straightened out."

Property tax bills in Hamilton County were due Monday. The overall residential market value went up 34% compared to last year. Homeowners have until the end of March to challenge the new property valuation.

Reece celebrated the search for the county’s first ever environmental sustainability manager.

"No matter your income, your neighborhood, every child should be able to breathe and live with clean air, clean water, and a safe environment," she said. "And our board has taken a bold step to make sure that happens."

The environmental sustainability manager is funded by a federal grant that's also paying for work on a regional climate action plan.

The 513Relief Bus, which Reece championed nearly three years ago, is marking two years in service. The bus has reached more than 16,000 residents in nearly 200 locations across the county with basic medical care and staff to connect residents with public like rent and utility assistance.

The bus will be at Corinthian Baptist Church on February 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with about two dozen county departments and nonprofits on hand to help residents.

Reece says county government has shifted focus to include the needs of all municipalities and residents, touting the board’s decision to fill in the final funding needed to move the Cincinnati Police Department gun range away from Lincoln Heights and Evendale, and celebrating the impact of the Black Music Walk of Fame, which opened at The Banks last summer.

But, she says, the work is not complete.

"We have a minority spend goal of $70 million over the next five years," she said. "We collect the taxes from diverse citizens and we cannot continue to have taxation without participation."

