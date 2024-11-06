© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 election results for Covington City Commission

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:54 PM EST
Cincinnati and Covington as seen from Devou Park, June 6, 2022.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Cincinnati and Covington as seen from Devou Park, June 6, 2022.

Covington has picked its new city commission, according to unofficial results from the Kentucky Secretary of State.

Two of the four members of the current commission — Shannon C. Smith and Tim Downing — sought and won re-election. Smith received the most votes, with Downing a close second.

They'll join James Toebbe and Tim Acri on the next Covington City Commission. Acri, the fourth place finisher, won by just 48 votes over fifth-place finisher Bill Wells.

One current commissioner, Ron Washington, ran unopposed to replace retiring Mayor Joe Meyer.

RELATED: Covington voters approve change to mayor-council form of government

The four-member commission serves two-year terms as the city's legislative body. There was a robust field of candidates this time around — eight candidates ran for the four open seats.

The incoming commission will be part of a massive shift in Covington's government after voters approved a shift from a city manager to mayor/council format. Covington will move to a six to 12-member city council under that change.

Tags
Politics Daily View2024 general electionCovingtonKentucky
Nick Swartsell
Nick has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
See stories by Nick Swartsell