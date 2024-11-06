2024 election results for Covington City Commission
Covington has picked its new city commission, according to unofficial results from the Kentucky Secretary of State.
Two of the four members of the current commission — Shannon C. Smith and Tim Downing — sought and won re-election. Smith received the most votes, with Downing a close second.
They'll join James Toebbe and Tim Acri on the next Covington City Commission. Acri, the fourth place finisher, won by just 48 votes over fifth-place finisher Bill Wells.
One current commissioner, Ron Washington, ran unopposed to replace retiring Mayor Joe Meyer.
The four-member commission serves two-year terms as the city's legislative body. There was a robust field of candidates this time around — eight candidates ran for the four open seats.
The incoming commission will be part of a massive shift in Covington's government after voters approved a shift from a city manager to mayor/council format. Covington will move to a six to 12-member city council under that change.