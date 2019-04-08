Action On The Ice Heats Up, Pro And Rec Hockey In Our Region

Last week the Cincinnati Cyclones earned the 2018-19 Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions. It's the second Brabham Cup for the Cyclones, and this season's win guarantees the Cyclones home ice advantage during the 2019 Kelley Cup Playoffs, which begin this Friday, April 12. The Cyclones have earned two Kelly Cup Championships.

Over the years Cincinnati has had seven professional hockey teams, and for several seasons the city was home to both the Cyclones and the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks.

And though far more kids and adults participate in recreational baseball or soccer programs in our region, there are hundreds of athletes playing in local hockey leagues.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a look at professional and recreational hockey in our region are Cincinnati Cyclones Director of Public Relations & Broadcasting Everett Fitzhugh; and Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association Board Member and Coach Brent Degenhart.

