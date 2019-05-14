Amazon Breaking Ground On CVG Air Hub Tuesday

  • Construction is expected to be finished on the Amazon hub at CVG in 2021.
More than two years after Amazon announced it would build an Air Hub at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, the e-commerce company is breaking ground on the $1.5 billion project.

Amazon says it chose CVG for a number of reasons including a skilled workforce, a centralized location and proximity to fulfillment centers.

As part of the deal, CVG is leasing 900 acres for 50 years. Amazon will build a 3-million-square foot facility. It will create more than 2,000 jobs. Six-hundred of them will be full-time. It will fly 40 Boeing 767s.

To land the deal, Kentucky brought $45 million to the table in incentives.

Tuesday's groundbreaking at CVG begins at 4:00 p.m.

What's Taking So Long?

Since the announcement, Amazon has been acquiring land. Also, planning is underway for new roads to accommodate all the traffic and a new interstate exit. Our news partner WCPO reports work on the new I-275 Graves Road exit will begin this fall.

Amazon also has a presence at the Wilmington Air Park. The new air gateway will include daily flights and sorting operations.

