Amazon Breaking Ground On CVG Air Hub Tuesday

More than two years after Amazon announced it would build an Air Hub at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, the e-commerce company is breaking ground on the $1.5 billion project.

Amazon says it chose CVG for a number of reasons including a skilled workforce, a centralized location and proximity to fulfillment centers.

As part of the deal, CVG is leasing 900 acres for 50 years. Amazon will build a 3-million-square foot facility. It will create more than 2,000 jobs. Six-hundred of them will be full-time. It will fly 40 Boeing 767s.

To land the deal, Kentucky brought $45 million to the table in incentives.

Tuesday's groundbreaking at CVG begins at 4:00 p.m.

What's Taking So Long?

Since the announcement, Amazon has been acquiring land. Also, planning is underway for new roads to accommodate all the traffic and a new interstate exit. Our news partner WCPO reports work on the new I-275 Graves Road exit will begin this fall.

Amazon also has a presence at the Wilmington Air Park. The new air gateway will include daily flights and sorting operations.