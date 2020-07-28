The Americans With Disabilities Act At 30

Sunday, July 26 marked the 30th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law in 1990. A team of editors and writers with The New York Times took an in-depth look at how the ADA has changed the lives of millions of Americans through a special series printed Sunday, July 26 that also includes a braille version produced by Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired at its Braille Printing House.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the series, The ADA at 30: Beyond the Law's Promise, are Clovernook PED Operator and Proofreader Terry Strader; Transcription Specialist and Project Lead Tina Seger; and New York Times Editor of the obituaries desk and creator of Overlooked Amy Padnani.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: