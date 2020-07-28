Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Americans With Disabilities Act At 30

By 46 minutes ago
  • George Davis, a 20-year employee of Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, prepares an embossed braille zinc plate. Davis is part of the team that presses physical copies of the New York Times braille edition.
    Lauren Hall

Sunday, July 26 marked the 30th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law in 1990. A team of editors and writers with The New York Times took an in-depth look at how the ADA has changed the lives of millions of Americans through a special series printed Sunday, July 26 that also includes a braille version produced by Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired at its Braille Printing House.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the series, The ADA at 30: Beyond the Law's Promise, are Clovernook PED Operator and Proofreader Terry Strader; Transcription Specialist and Project Lead Tina Seger; and New York Times Editor of the obituaries desk and creator of Overlooked Amy Padnani.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

