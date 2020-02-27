Bernie Sanders Is The Man To Beat And More Top Political Stories

Bernie Sanders, the Independent senator from Vermont, is increasing his lead in the Democratic presidential race to defeat President Donald Trump. Cincinnati Edition welcomes three political junkies to weigh in on the rise of the self-professed Democratic socialist.

Joining host Michael Monks to discuss this and more are Political Junkie Ken Rudin, Miami University Assistant Political Science Professor Rachel Blum, and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

