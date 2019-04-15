Boom That Mops Up Spills Gets Demonstration Tuesday In Cincinnati

    A boom will be deployed Tuesday in a demonstration showing how prepared first responders and area businesses are in case of a spill.
Cincinnati will showcase its Ohio River spill prevention and preparedness with a demonstration Tuesday.

Local chemical manufacturing company Incident Commander Mike Doll says he jumped at the chance to show a national convention on Clean Waterways how prepared Cincinnati is with a boom deployment.

Doll, with Peter Cremer North America, explains how decades ago local businesses, law enforcement and federal authorities created a co-op to police each other and have a plan in place in case of a spill.

"The BPs, the Marathons, these big companies. We've spent a lot of time and a lot of money so we love to show what we do. We want the public to see that we really do take a lot of responsibility."

The co-op had to put the plan to use a decade ago in the Mill Creek. Doll says the equipment mopped up 99 percent of the spill.

Doll says Cincinnati is one of the most prepared cities in the nation.

The demonstration of the boom is open to everyone. It's at the Public Landing at 9 a.m.
 

