Cincinnati Researchers Developing And Testing A Universal Flu Vaccine

By 1 hour ago
  • flu shot
    A woman gets a flu shot at a Children's event in 2019. Researchers there are among the few locally and world-wide studying a universal vaccine for the virus that has multiple strains.
    Courtesy of Cincinnati Children's

It may not be surprising that the COVID vaccine is more effective than the flu shot. Scientists in Cincinnati are hard at work developing and testing what would be a holy grail - a universal flu vaccine that would protect in one dose against all strains of the flu.

Blue Water Vaccines, based in Norwood, is working with scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom to develop and test a universal flu vaccine. Research has been somewhat slowed by the pandemic, but Blue Water CEO Joseph Hernandez explains the company will begin testing it in people next year.

Blue Water is using a mathematical model to protect people against all strains of influenza during their lifetime, as WVXU reported in 2019.

Hernandez and his researchers have done additional work with an evolving influenza strain out of China, the G4H1N1.

"It's primarily in swine but we've seen some evidence of the virus actually jumping into humans and it's got a really high mortality rate and so we're concerned," he says. "If the virus is able to propagate in humans it could be serious, even more serious than COVID-19." 

Hernandez says he thinks COVID has amplified the interest in vaccines in general.

Meanwhile, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, researchers are busy testing a universal flu vaccine developed by Mt. Sinai. Pediatric Professor David Bernstein, MD, says the vaccine did what doctors hoped.

"The antibodies that we got were indeed broad, so they neutralized a number of strains and that's the first stop and did last for two years," he says. This research was published in the Dec. 7 edition of Nature Medicine.

Cincinnati Children's doctors are also looking at other factors. Dr. Bernstein says when you are exposed to the flu as a child you are "imprinted" to respond best to that strain. "So when you're infected years later with some different strain, your body reacts more so to that original one than the new one and that's why we're not so well protected."

A new Influenza IMPRINT Cohort study will examine that.

Then there are other questions, like how the human immune system builds defenses against the flu. Cincinnati Children’s is playing a leading role in that. It is tracking flu exposure and vaccine response among 2,000 sets of mothers and infants from the Cincinnati area and Mexico City.

Universal Flu Vaccine In The Works At Norwood Company

By Jul 9, 2019
Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines, based in Norwood, has scheduled clinical trials for 2020 involving a universal flu vaccine it's developing. Tuesday the company closed on $7 million worth of funding led by CincyTech.

Flu Vaccination Rates Could Spell Trouble for Number of Kentuckians Willing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dec 10, 2020

If flu vaccination rates are any predictor, not nearly enough Kentuckians will get the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity. 

Herd immunity happens when a virus can't spread because it keeps encountering people who are protected against the infection. 

According to CDC data, Kentucky’s flu vaccination rates among counties ranged from 19 to 53 percent last year.  The statewide average, historically, is around 40 percent.  Dr. Dale Toney, president of the Kentucky Medical Association, says he hope that’s not a harbinger for COVID-19 immunizations. 

“Sixty to 70 percent is what’s estimated to achieve herd immunity for the COVID infection," said Toney in an interview with WKU Public Radio.


Health Official Says Flu Is Still A Bigger Deal Than Coronavirus

By Jan 31, 2020
coronavirus
Mark Lennihan / AP

A public health expert says concerns about coronavirus are valid, but people should take steps toward controlling the seasonal flu first. Dr. Odell Owens, president of Interact for Health, says data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prove influenza is the bigger deal.