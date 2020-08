This week's blues show, Saturday, August 8th at 11pm, starts off with songs by Derek & the Dominos followed by Duane Allman and Delbert McClinton. The second set features music from the Tedeshi Trucks Band, the Goshorn Brothers, Marc Broussard, and an instrumental by Peter Frampton. And the program ends with songs by local guitarist Noah Wotherspoon, Coco Montoya, Long John Baldry, and Ry Cooder.