FBI Says Boy Found In Newport Is Not Timmothy Pitzen

    At left, Timmothy Pitzen at age 6 and left, how he might look as a teenager today.
The FBI says DNA results have come back for a 14-year old boy found in Newport Wednesday. He claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, of Aurora, Illinois, who was 6 when he disappeared. But law enforcement officers say he is not Pitzen. The boy in question claimed he had escaped from his captors.

The FBI in Louisville is leading the investigation and Thursday afternoon reported they don't know who this boy is.

Our news partner WCPO reported Newport residents spotted the boy near West Eighth and Columbia. They described him as having deep bruising and anxiety. Eventually he reportedly walked up to a car and asked for help.

"He walked up to my car and he went, 'Can you help me? I just want to get home,' " a 911 caller told dispatchers. "I asked him what's going on and he tells me he's been kidnapped and he's been traded through all these people and he just wanted to go home."

From the Aurora Police:

The boy said he escaped from a Red Roof Inn. Police are in the process of trying to figure out which one. A clerk at the one on Beechmont told WVXU it wasn't that one. She says the description of the teen and the alleged two white men holding him hostage doesn't fit anything clerks remember.

At age 6, Pitzen was last seen in 2011 with his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, at the Wisconsin Dells water park in Wisconsin, before she committed suicide. ABC news reports she had left a note stating that she left Timmothy with people who "would care for him and love him," but she didn't name them.

