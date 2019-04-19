Federal Judge Says State Cannot Enforce Part Of Its New Abortion Law

By 5 minutes ago
  • Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com
Originally published on April 19, 2019 1:59 pm

At the end of last year, former Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law that bans a surgical procedure most commonly used in second trimester abortions. Now a federal court is blocking part of that new law from going into effect. 

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has ruled the state cannot fully enforce the new law that bans dilation and extraction, the common method of abortion used about 15 weeks of pregnancy and beyond. In his ruling, Barrett says the state cannot enforce the law at all against doctors who perform the procedure on a woman who is less than 18 weeks pregnant. At that point, Barrett says part of the new law that requires doctors to take an action to cause fetal demise before conducting the procedure can be applied in certain circumstances. It is important to note this ruling is only temporary right now until a trial over the new law is heard in a few months.

Copyright 2019 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
abortion
newsletter

Related Content

ACLU To File Lawsuit Against State Over New Abortion Ban Soon

By Apr 12, 2019

Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance it won’t because there’s a legal challenge looming.

The Fight Over Abortion In Ohio: Where Does It Go From Here?

By Apr 12, 2019

It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his campaign promise to sign the controversial legislation that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But where does it go from here?

Bill Bans Abortion Procedure

By Dec 14, 2018

The Ohio House has passed a bill 62 to 27 that bans a surgical procedure commonly used in abortions. The second abortion related bill to pass in this lame duck session, following the six-week abortion ban called the “Heartbeat Bill”.