How Local Journalists Earn Trust In The Age Of 'Fake News'

By 2 hours ago
  • Pixabay

Amid the cries of "fake news" and the clear evidence of disinformation campaigns, how to you know which sources to trust for information? Local journalists discuss how they earn trust among the public in a community conversation at Xavier University.

The event, "Who Do You Trust? How Cincinnati Journalists Earn It and Keep It" is Monday, March 2 from 7-8 p.m. at Xavier's Kennedy Auditorium. Journalist and educator Ellisa Yancey moderates the discussion.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss trust in journalism are The Cincinnati Herald Publisher Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearney, Esq.; Cincinnati Enquirer Executive Editor Beryl Love; WCPO News Director Mike Canan; and WLWT Reporter Alexis Rogers.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

