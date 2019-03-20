An Inside Look At Great Parks Of Hamilton County's Master Plan

With 21 parks and preserves covering 17,666 acres, Great Parks of Hamilton County is the largest land holder in the county. Established in 1930, the park system completed its first-ever Comprehensive Master Plan this January. The plan will guide parks, facilities, programming and services over the next 10 years, through 2028.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the master plan are Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network President and CEO, and Great Parks Master Plan Advisory Committee Member, Linda Antus; and from Great Parks of Hamilton County, Executive Director Jack Sutton and Chief of Planning Tom Palmeter. The Board of Park Commissioners has selected Todd Palmeter to succeed Jack Sutton, who is retiring in May after three decades of service to the park system.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: