It Can Take 30 Minutes Or More To Charge An Electric Car. One Company Wants To Do It In 5

In the next 5-10 years you may be charging your electric car at what used to be a gas station. And the charging will take only as long as the time it took to pump gas - five minutes.

StoreDot, an Israeli startup, is well on its way to developing a specialized fast-charging battery. It's already proven to work in phones, scooters and drones. The holy grail is electric cars and CEO Doron Myersdorf is sending mass produced samples to car companies.

Right now, it's a bit of a waiting game if you need to charge a vehicle.

"Today you can charge a Tesla to 60-70 percent in about 40 minutes," he says. "We are talking about several minutes for a full charge of the entire vehicle."

To make a powerful battery with a quick charge may seem impossible to some. But StoreDot has changed the chemistry. It says it's revolutionized the conventional lithium-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds.

There are other companies working on fast-charging batteries, but StoreDot is the first to present a solution. The battery has been mass produced and samples are in the hands of car executives.

Myersdorf expects the battery to rollout in 2024 or '25 commercially after a series of design phases, certification and safety tests. Right now he's looking for mass production partners in the U.S. He already has them in China and Poland. For StoreDot, the timing couldn't be better.

COVID shutdowns showed many what cleaner air can look like and President Biden has signed an executive order, that among other things, strongly encourages the government to buy only zero-emission vehicles.