A Landslide To Talk About In This Week's Top Stories

The Kentucky General Assembly wraps-up its session this week. Governor Matt Bevin has already signed dozens of bills into law and issued two vetoes this legislative session.

A federal judge suspends two new abortion laws passed by the Kentucky legislature and Governor Bevin's overhaul of Kentucky's Medicaid program is struck down, again.

Cincinnati’s poverty rate is higher now than before the Great Recession of 2007. The Cincinnati Enquirer launches an investigative report exploring poverty in our region and those who have been left out of the country's economic recovery during the last 10 years.

Researchers at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and other scientists across the country are building a giant map called the "Pediatric Cell Atlas," which will offer an unprecedented window into the unique biology of children.

And Cincinnati officials recommend a plan to permanently address the landslides along portions of Columbia Parkway. But the work will cost at least $17 million and likely lead to lane closures on the road for up two years.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Hamilton County reporter Dan Horn (@danhornnews) and Breaking News reporter Max Londberg (@MaxLondberg); Associated Press Kentucky Statehouse correspondent Adam Beam (@adambeam); political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers); and WVXU reporters Ann Thompson (@annthompsonwvxu) and Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

