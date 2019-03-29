Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Landslide To Talk About In This Week's Top Stories

By 1 hour ago
  • cincinnati edition
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

The Kentucky General Assembly wraps-up its session this week. Governor Matt Bevin has already signed dozens of bills into law and issued two vetoes this legislative session.

A federal judge suspends two new abortion laws passed by the Kentucky legislature and Governor Bevin's overhaul of Kentucky's Medicaid program is struck down, again.

Cincinnati’s poverty rate is higher now than before the Great Recession of 2007. The Cincinnati Enquirer launches an investigative report exploring poverty in our region and those who have been left out of the country's economic recovery during the last 10 years.

Researchers at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and other scientists across the country are building a giant map called the "Pediatric Cell Atlas," which will offer an unprecedented window into the unique biology of children.

And Cincinnati officials recommend a plan to permanently address the landslides along portions of Columbia Parkway. But the work will cost at least $17 million and likely lead to lane closures on the road for up two years.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Hamilton County reporter Dan Horn (@danhornnews) and Breaking News reporter Max Londberg (@MaxLondberg); Associated Press Kentucky Statehouse correspondent Adam Beam (@adambeam); political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers); and WVXU reporters Ann Thompson (@annthompsonwvxu) and Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Kentucky
Politics
Matt Bevin
abortion
medicaid
poverty
Pediatric Cell Atlas
landslides
Columbia Parkway
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Baldwin Wallace Poll Shows Ohioans Divided On Immigration, Agree on Guns

By adrian ma Mar 27, 2019

A new poll by Baldwin Wallace University sheds some light on how Ohioans are feeling about a range of issues from immigration and refugee resettlement to gun control and abortion. 

The survey was based on a sample of 1,361 Ohioans who were over age 18, and the results were weighted to approximate a cross-section of Ohioans by race and gender. 

Fixing Columbia Parkway Comes With Cost And Traffic Headaches

By Mar 27, 2019
columbia parkway landslide 2
Jay Hanselman / WVXU

Cincinnati officials are recommending a plan to permanently address the landslides along portions of Columbia Parkway.

Ky. Legislature Passes Abortion 'Discrimination' Bill; ACLU Says It's Suing

By Mar 14, 2019
Capitol Rotunda in Kentucky
Ed Reinke / AP

The Kentucky Senate has voted to ban doctors from performing abortions if they believe the person seeking the procedure wants it because of the fetus' race, sex or a disability. The measure now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin for final approval.