Meet Jolene Almendarez

We are happy to welcome Jolene Almendarez to the WVXU news team. Jolene came to the station the week of the election and hit the ground running.

Here is some of her most recent reporting:

From 'Trash Audits' To Advocating For Infrastructure Changes: Ways To Meet Your Green Goals In 2021

Meet The UC Doctor Trying To Change Minds Skeptical Of The COVID Vaccine

'I Don't Have Any Hope': Hamilton County Evictions Continue Amid COVID-19 Crisis

While she is working remotely like most of the Cincinnati Public Radio staff, she had the opportunity to talk with Tana Weingartner and introduce herself to us all.

Listen to their conversation: