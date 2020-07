A new book from writer John William Law chronicles the stardom of two of Hollywood's most iconic actresses - Marilyn Monroe and Doris Day – through the lens of one film production they both shared.

Law talks with John Kiesewetter about Goddess and the Girl Next Door which details the last days of Marilyn Monroe and the production of her incomplete film, Something's Got to Give, and how the film would resurface a year later starring Doris Day under the name Move Over, Darling.