Netflix Acquires 'Moesha,' 'Girlfriends,' 'The Parkers,' 'Sister, Sister' Archives

As part of its Strong Black Lead initiative, Netflix has added the archives of seven 1990's Black sitcoms: Sister, Sister; Moesha; Girlfriends; The Game; The Parkers; One on One and Half & Half.

"The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story," said the announcement posted on the Netflix blog.

"These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen - in some cases for the very first time," said the post, jointly signed by Nexflix content acquisition manager Bradley Edwards and and Strong Black Lead Manager Jasmyn Lawson.

To "give each (show) it's due," Netflix will stagger their release.

Aug. 1: Moesha with Brandy Norwood.

Aug. 16: The first three seasons of The Game starring Tia Mowry, Pinoch Hall and Brandy Norwood.

Sept. 1: Sister Sister with Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry, Jackee Harry and Tim Reid.

Sept. 15: Girlfriends with Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Reginald C. Hayes.

Oct. 1: The Parkers starring Mo'Nique, Countess Vaughn, Dorien Wilson, Jenna von Oy and Ken Lawson.

Oct. 15: Half & Half with Essence Atkins, Rachel True, Valarie Pettiford and Telma Hopkins, and One on One with Flex Alexander, Kyla Pratt, Kelly Perine and Robert Ri'chard.