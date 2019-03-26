15 years ago, Jerry Dirr decided to start his own record label, Phratry Records, in the bedroom of his home in Cincinnati.

When the label celebrated its 10th anniversary, Jerry partnered with director Shane Chaney with the intention of compiling video footage of the various Phratry bands into a documentary short film.

Five years and hours of film later, the completed feature-length film is finally ready for its premiere.

To learn more about the label, the film and the celebration, I spoke with Phratry Records founder Jerry Dirr as well as producers David Cornelius & Matt Gray from Argo One Productions.

Phratry, the film, opens Friday, March 29 at the Southgate House Revival. Immediately following the showing of the film there will be live performances by several members of the Phratry family, including a reunion show by local favorites Mad Anthony.

For tickets to the event, visit the Southgate House Revival website or ticketweb.com.