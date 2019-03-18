Report Shows Increasing Subsidies for Sports at Ohio Public Universities

By 2 hours ago
  • The Cleveland.com report says that -- excepting Ohio State University -- student fees and other non-athletic sources have been used for 62 percent of the total athletic budgets at the state's other 10 major public universities.
    The Cleveland.com report says that -- excepting Ohio State University -- student fees and other non-athletic sources have been used for 62 percent of the total athletic budgets at the state's other 10 major public universities.
    ELVERT BARNES
Originally published on March 15, 2019 5:21 pm

An analysis of Ohio’s major public universities shows that the schools have been increasingly spending more to subsidize athletic programs, with a total of $186 million last year for ten schools, excluding Ohio State.  WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia spoke with Rich Exner, data analysis editor at Cleveland.com, about the trends he’s seeing in the numbers on athletic spending.

At the University of Akron, Bowling Green, University of Cincinnati, Cleveland State, Kent State, Miami University, Ohio University, University of Toledo, Wright State and Youngstown State, there is not enough money coming in from ticket sales, TV contracts or donations to pay for athletics.

The subsidies – averaging 62 percent of the athletic budget – come from fees charged to all students, regardless of whether they play sports, according to financial reports filed with the NCAA.

The amount last year ranged from an average of $1,359 per student at Akron to $717 at Wright State, and spending has increased by three times the rate of inflation since 2010.

Ohio State University is the only Ohio school able to pay its sports bill with money from sports.

Exner says many readers have wondered why the fees are in place, given the already high cost of college.  But he says many schools cite the promotional value of having a sports program, while certain alumni do not want to see programs cut.  As an example, he cites the University of Akron’s plan to re-activate its baseball program next year with a $1 million donation from a UA baseball alum.

Exner’s Cleveland.com report on athletic spending at ten Ohio public universities is available here.

Copyright 2019 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.

Tags: 
sports
college
Education

Related Content

State Auditor Wants To Help Colleges With Crime Reports

By Oct 1, 2018

Universities throughout Ohio are reporting crime statistics on their campuses as part of the Clery Act – a law that requires colleges that receive federal funding to make known crime statistics for the past three years. But State Auditor Dave Yost says he thinks the process for doing this needs to be improved. 

Students May Not Realize How Much They’re Paying Into Their University’s Athletics Deficit

By Aug 21, 2018
cincinnati bearcats
Courtesy University of Cincinnati

There's no doubt college is getting more expensive. It's up 260 percent from 35 years ago, according to the College Board.

Is Your 529 Plan Working?

By Dan Hurley Aug 15, 2018
college tuition
Publicdomainpictures.net

According to the College Board, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2017 - 2018 school year was $34,740 at private colleges, $9,970 for state residents at public colleges and $25,620 for out-of-state residents attending public universities. The average annual increase in college tuition from 1980 to 2014 grew by nearly 260 percent.