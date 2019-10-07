The Scoop On Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Shortage

Graeter's CEO Rich Graeter confirmed what fans of Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip discovered over the past week—that an increasing number of stores in the Tri-State are out of the popular flavor because of a manufacturing issue.

Graeter's, with retail locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania, says a Cincinnati manufacturer, David Evans Foods, went out of business in August and the ice cream company is currently unable to process black raspberries.

"We get black raspberry fruit from Oregon," Greater says. "We get that once a year from the farmers after the crop comes in. But after we get that, we basically have to concentrate it, cook some of the water out of it, so it has the right sweetness."

Graeter's thinks it has a solution. A cousin of the CEO is in California working with a processor there. It could start churning out batches by the end of the month.

Grocery suppliers have an adequate supply. When Graeter's knew there was going to be a problem, it funneled much of of the supply to Kroger and others. It's the retail stores where there is a shortage.

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is the most popular flavor at Graeter's, selling twice as much as the second-place flavor, Mint Chocolate Chip. In fact, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip makes up 20-25% of the company's sales.

How then, can fans deal with the shortage? Graeter says use this as an excuse to try something new. "We make a Black Cherry Chocolate Chip which is kind of similar. We've got lots of flavors."

Expect Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip to be back in Graeter's stores in November.