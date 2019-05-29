Special Counsel Mueller Announces Resignation In Justice Department Remarks

Special counsel Robert Mueller, speaking publicly for the first time since the beginning of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, says he is resigning.

"We are formally closing the special counsel's office," Mueller told reporters at the Justice Department on Wednesday morning.

Mueller's investigation ran from May 2017 to March 2019.

House Democrats have said they want to hear from the special counsel, and they've issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted text of his report and his supporting evidence — which the Justice Department won't provide.

