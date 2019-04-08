UD's 'America The Borderland' Shines Light On Human Rights Defenders At The Border

This week, the University of Dayton Human Rights Center will unveil "America the Borderland," an exhibit by the center's Moral Courage Project designed to shine a light on human rights defenders at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A team of UD undergraduate students and faculty traveled to El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, for two weeks last May to conduct interviews with community leaders, faith leaders, advocates and organizers in an effort to learn what makes them commit themselves to their work.

Joining Cincinnati Edition from the University of Dayton to discuss the project are Human Rights Center (@udhumanrights) Executive Director Shelley Inglis (@inglis_shelley); Assistant Professor of human rights and Coordinator of The Moral Courage Project at UD, Dr. Joel Pruce (@profpruce). His book, The Mass Appeal of Human Rights, details the evolution of human rights into a mainstream moral cause.

"America the Borderland" will premiere during a free, public reception from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the Keller Hall atrium on the University of Dayton campus.

