'The Voice' Singer Michael Williams Returns To Kings Island

After his three months on The Voice, Michael Williams has returned to Kings Island to sing on center stage.

Williams, 18, who was part of the "Country Flashback" show in the Festhaus last summer, will sing on the International Street bandstand stage at the base of the Eiffel Tower Thursday through Sunday, July 23-26, and Thursday through Friday July 30-31, says Chad Showalter, Kings Island communications director. Show times are 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

His performances come before Kings Island reduces operations next month. The park will be closed 15 of 31 days in August, including every Wednesday and Thursday. It will begin a weekends-only schedule after Aug. 16, according to the calendar posted Monday. The park also no longer requires an online reservation to enter the park, Kings Island announced on Facebook.

The Deerfield Township resident will perform songs he did on The Voice, "as well as other favorites," Showalter says. Williams made his TV debut March 8. He was coached by pop star Nick Jonas, who said Williams "has got the voice of an angel." Williams was the ninth person eliminated last season, on May 5, two weeks before the season finale.

"Come see the performer that Kelly Clarkson called a 'young Tom Cruise' with 'an incredible gift,' " Showalter said in a media release. Social distancing markers have been set up "so that the audience can be mindful of social distancing while viewing Michael's performance," Showalter says.

Williams told me on WVXU's Around Cincinnati in April that doing about 200 "Country Flashback" performances last year in the Festhaus was "a learning experience for sure."

"People were eating while they're watching. Some people would be very involved, and others would look up at you and then look back down and keep eating their food, so you didn't always get that energy from the crowd," he said.

Williams started taking singing lessons at age 6. Within two years, he was performing in Acting Up productions in Mason and other Cincinnati area community theater groups. He also appeared in Ursuline Academy's Les Miserables.

Williams could not be reached for comment about his decision to pursue a music career or a college degree this fall. On Around Cincinnati in April, when I asked him if his career goal was to be a touring pop star, Broadway musical star or a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, he said:

"I would say all of the above! I'd like to get… my music to as many as possible. And yes, I'd love to tour around the country or the world, and bring music to as many people possible. And I'd also like to see my music be successful on platforms like Billboard, and make the charts and stuff, because that's always an artist's dream. I'd love to tour, I'd love to release a few albums in the next five or 10 years, and I love writing music as well, so I'd like to do all of the above. And if those opportunities to do Broadway shows come along, I'd gladly take them.

"I never really thought that I'd be here right now," he said in April. "When I originally auditioned, I sent in a video audition and I just kind of said, 'Let's send it in and see what happens.' I don't know if I felt completely ready, and I went for it. I'm so glad it paid off. Each step of the way was definitely a confidence boost. I'm here for a reason. I can do this. It's been a wild time, and I'm happy that I get this opportunity, for sure."