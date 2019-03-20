WGUC Announcer Frank Johnson Loses Battle With Cancer

WGUC classical music host Frank Johnson lost his battle with cancer Tuesday, March 19. He was 65.

The Cincinnati native, who started his career in 1975 at Dayton's WTUE-FM, joined WGUC-FM in 1998 on the All Things Considered news shift.

He had hosted afternoon and evening music shifts, most recently 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He had been off the air since December.

Cincinnati Public Radio will pay tribute to Johnson today by playing some of his classical music favorites during his air shift. He loved Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini."

"The staff and listeners of WGUC and WVXU, as well as the Greater Cincinnati radio and music community – and science fiction fans everywhere – have lost a dear friend," Cincinnati Public Radio said in an announcement today. "Frank was a true radio professional and aficionado of all types of music, especially jazz, his soul music."

"His sense of humor was all his own and always found its way into his on-air presence," the station's statement said. Johnson frequently saluted reporter Jay Hanselman and news director Maryanne Zeleznik in the hallways after they were honored as Kentucky Colonels.

"We will miss him dearly and extend our heartfelt condolences to Karen, his friends and family."

Coworkers described Johnson as a total broadcasting professional who was dedicated to his job. He continued to work at Cincinnati Public Radio during cancer treatments last year.

Before playing classical music on WGUC, Johnson worked at radio stations with rock, soft rock, jazz and other formats.

He played album-oriented rock (AOR) at Dayton's WTUE-FM for 2 1/2 years before coming home to Cincinnati in 1978 to work at rock station WEBN-FM, where he met Brian O'Donnell, now WGUC's morning host.

Johnson also was heard on WRRM-FM, soft rock "WARM98;" Hamilton's old WSKS-FM, the original "96ROCK" in the 1980s; and old WVAE-FM (94.9), Cincinnati's short-lived "WAVE" smooth jazz station (1995-99).

"Jazz is my soul music," Johnson said in his profile on wguc.org. "I especially like jazz piano. Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans, McCoy Tyner, Oscar Peterson are jazz masters. I worked for a time for a smooth jazz station, but I relate best to the real thing."

As a child, Johnson wanted to become a graphic artist, according to his WGUC profile. He was introduced to classical music "back in the old days, when they still taught music in school. Also, from time to time, the CSO would come around to the public schools and do special programs—they still do these programs today. I really enjoyed that as a kid."

Johnson also loved to travel, especially to Europe.

"I've been lucky enough to get to Europe once or twice a year for a while now. It’s good to see things you can't see in Cincinnati – really, really old stuff, very differently put together cities, and tiny picture postcard villages. And I've become a semi-regular in classical music shops in three countries now (England, Belgium and the Netherlands)," he wrote on the website.

A memorial page soon will be available at wguc.org for listeners and friends to post their memories, comments and condolences. I'll post a link here when it's live.

And I'll update this post with funeral arrangements when they are set.