New Hyde Park Square proposal, data center debate, plus more top stories
A controversial plan for Hyde Park Square is back on the agenda. On Cincinnati Edition, the hotel is out, what’s up for consideration now in the new proposal?
Plus, the City of Cincinnati tells a former Bengal turned developer to shape up or else.
Ohio lawmakers get an earful with hours of testimony against data centers.
And the Ohio Senate advances its fast-tracked voter I.D. amendment.
Guests:
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse New Bureau
- Anna Staver, reporter, Cleveland.com
- Scott Wartman, City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.