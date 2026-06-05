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New Hyde Park Square proposal, data center debate, plus more top stories

Published June 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

A controversial plan for Hyde Park Square is back on the agenda. On Cincinnati Edition, the hotel is out, what’s up for consideration now in the new proposal?

Plus, the City of Cincinnati tells a former Bengal turned developer to shape up or else.

Ohio lawmakers get an earful with hours of testimony against data centers.

And the Ohio Senate advances its fast-tracked voter I.D. amendment.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBengalsdata centersEvanstonHyde Park
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