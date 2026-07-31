© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn how you can inform WVXU's midterm election coverage >>
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Concerns over proposed CPS levy, Beshear demands response from McConnell, plus more top stories

Published July 31, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Cincinnati Public Schools' proposed earned income tax levy has sparked criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike. And a decision is looming over how Hamilton County will pay for growing foster care costs. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the tough decisions ahead.

Plus, members of Congress call conditions at the Campbell County Detention Center inhumane. And Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear demands proof of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell's capacity to serve.

And we chat with one of the most respected voices in Kentucky journalism, Renee Shaw, about her career in public media.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionPoliticsMitch McConnellCincinnati Public Schools
Stay Connected