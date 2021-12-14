FC Cincinnati hires Pat Noonan as head coach

Pat Noonan has signed a multiyear deal to become the new head coach of FC Cincinnati. He's the sixth head coach the team has hired during its MLS tenure.

"It’s an honor to be named the head coach of FC Cincinnati," Noonan said in a news release. "I'm thrilled to take on this opportunity at FC Cincinnati and to get started."

Noonan has been an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Union since January 2018. Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach with Bruce Arena and the U.S. Men's National Team from 2017-2018. After his retirement as a player in 2013, he joined LA Galaxy’s coaching staff.

Before his coaching career, Noonan won two MLS Cups (Columbus Crew in 2008, LA Galaxy in 2012), two Supporters Shields (Columbus Crew in 2008 and 2009), and won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (2007 with New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders FC in 2010 and 2011). Internationally, Noonan earned 15 caps (career appearances) for the U.S. Men’s National Team, scoring one goal and winning the 2005 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Noonan will be reuniting with current FC Cincinnati GM Chris Albright, who previously served as technical director with the Philadelphia Union. Albright introduced Noonan during a news conference Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.




