Super Bowl Sunday is officially Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio

Super Bowl Sunday will officially be Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday signed a proclamation honoring the football team and wishing them well against the L.A. Rams.

In a statement, DeWine says the Bengals have had a great season.

"They have had a great season and hopefully they can win once more to bring home Ohio's first Super Bowl championship and tenth NFL title!" DeWine says.

The proclamation also calls on Ohioans to wear orange and black on Sunday and cheer on the Bengals.

Provided / State of Ohio

DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources got into the game day spirit earlier this week by "renaming" three state parks in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.

They say the temporary names are a fun way to support the home state team.

Lots of events are planned around Cincinnati this week leading up to the big game.

The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. It's the Bengals first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.