Hamilton County's first respite care home for people with disabilities is almost ready for short-term residents. Officials celebrated the completion of…
Updated March 26 at 9:45 a.m.A Cincinnati Children's assistant professor says only 15 of 90 state-run websites with vaccine information are configured for…
Four roommates are settling into their new home in Anderson Township and are excited about the prospect of having a greater level of autonomy. The "smart…
A powerful tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 is wearing a face covering. But for those in our community who are hard of hearing or deaf, cloth…
Ohio’s 15 public colleges and universities will each have a full time counselor dedicated to helping students with disabilities.
A disability rights group has settled the class action lawsuit it filed against the state of Ohio three years ago over its claims that people are being...
Nearly a quarter of all Ohio adults have some type of disability. Voting can be a difficult process for some of them. But there are things that are...
Federal law requires students with disabilities to spend as much time as possible in general education classrooms, but a study from Ohio State...
Young people with disabilities, whether physical or cognitive, need extra help getting ready to transition from a school environment, where things are…
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, people with disabilities are at least 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization than those…