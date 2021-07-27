-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library are partnering to make a recorded performance of Martin's Dream…
-
Cincinnati celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. years before the official federal holiday. Today the tradition goes on, though…
-
This week on The Blues, I'm going to share some of the long list of songs which I compiled during this week while watching the coverage of the nation…
-
This year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Cincinnati commemoration focused on how music has communicated a non-violent message and how people can continue to…
-
Covington, Elsmere, Erlanger and Independence are planning on working together more often, and they're starting with a celebration of Martin Luther King,…
-
Songs that carried the Freedom Movement will be center stage Monday as a music historian examines how it scripted a "narrative of liberation." This Music…
-
Monday, January 20 at 12 p.m.King Stories is a one-hour documentary of captivating stories told by close friends and associates of Dr. Martin Luther King,…
-
From LBJ's unexpected swearing in after the Kennedy assassination, through his effort to carry out his predecessor's plan for a national civil rights act,…
-
Betty Daniels Rosemond will be the keynote speaker at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 20,…
-
On a frigid Martin Luther King Day, Rev. Derek Terry heated up the crowd at Music Hall by criticizing U.S. colonization, saying America was never great…