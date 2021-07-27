entrepreneurship

-
Emersion Design, hired by Covington to rejuvenate Innovation Way, says it should become both a "place and a path." And it appears big changes are in the…
Like something from a Food Network show, Findlay Kitchen, an incubator located in Findlay Market is a dream come true for food entrepreneurs. It'?s an…
What do a berry farmer, beautician and the creator of a purse organizer all have in common? They'?re self-made entrepreneurs who produced thriving…
There is a new program in Cincinnati helping women turn their passions and hobbies – whether that’s baking, arts or ceramics – into businesses. MORTAR…
It was conceived as a way to connect early-stage nonprofits and social entrepreneurs with potential funding, a sort of Shark Tank for nonprofit…
The Incline Incubator is a faith-based organization that encourages sustainable employment in the urban core by equipping local residents with the tools…
It can be difficult for urban entrepreneurs to start new, or maintain existing, businesses, especially without a business background or access to…
D'Artagnan Enterprises is the new Student-Run Business program at Xavier University‘s Williams College of Business. Operating under the Sedler Family…
Applications are now being accepted for the second ArtWorks Big Pitch. Presented by U.S. Bank, the Big Pitch is a 10-week mentorship program and pitch…
During the last decade Greater Cincinnati has become an increasingly-popular hub for entrepreneurs and startup companies. One local business accelerator,…