-
Neville Pinto has been officially tapped to replace Santa Ono as the University of Cincinnati's top leader. Pinto will take over as president in February.…
-
University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees Chair Rob Richardson has named the people who will oversee the search process for a new UC president.The…
-
During a brief farewell address to the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees, Tuesday morning, President Santa Ono teared up, saying, "It's been an…
-
It's official, Santa Ono is leaving the University of Cincinnati to become President at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver. The…
-
Multiple reports and a source confirm University of Cincinnati President Santa Ono is expected to be announced as the next head of the University of…
-
A group of students, faculty, alumni and others want to improve African-American culture and diversity at the University of Cincinnati. Professor Ron…
-
University of Cincinnati President Santa Ono is recommending the school freeze in-state tuition rates for the next school year. A press release says the…
-
He's been on the job since October but Friday the University of Cincinnati ceremonially welcomed Santa Ono as UC's 28th president.During his investiture…
-
University of Cincinnati President Santa Ono is getting a 10-year deal to the lead the school.The University of Cincinnati trustees Tuesday voted…
-
The University of Cincinnati has a new president. Trustees this morning named Interim President Santa Ono the 28th president of UC. Board members cited…