A recently completed study shows Tri-State Black-owned businesses have an economic impact of more than $1.4 billion annually.The analysis by the UC…
The second phase of a study to determine the economic impact of Black-owned businesses in the Tri-State is about to begin. The Greater Cincinnati and…
A recent article in Marketwatch points out the high cost of financial illiteracy, $200 billion in the last 20 years as people made poor investment…
A cybersecurity breach at Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, has compromised the personal data of about 143 million Americans, almost half…
It is never too early to talk to your children about money. A new traveling exhibit at the Main Library can help families start the discussion. "Thinking…
Although attending college may seem like the status quo, not all stable and lucrative careers require a four-year college degree. As the economy ebbs and…
The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants and UC's Economic Center are out with the latest state-wide holiday retail spending report and it's not as rosy as…
More and more, young people are ditching grocery shopping, preferring to dine out at restaurants and bars, according to the Wall Street Journal. They'?re…
Late last month, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley proposed raising the minimum wage for full-time city workers to $15 an hour. An increase in the minimum…
Redevelopment of underutilized Hamilton County industrial sites could result in an economic impact of $12 billion. The UC Economics Center prepared the…