Trust In Local Government

-
Cincinnati voters will decide between Cincinnati City Council Member David Mann and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval.
-
Cincinnati voters have some big choices coming up this election when it comes to the city's government. Cincinnati Edition asked mayoral candidate Aftab Pureval about his vision for the Queen City.
-
Ever since the council-manager form of government was created in 1925, there have been continuing attempts to change the way Cincinnati's at-large council is elected.
-
David Mann and Aftab Pureval join 'Cincinnati Edition' to talk about their competing mayoral ambitionsThe mayoral contest between Cincinnati City Council Member David Mann and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval has gotten heated as of late. Cincinnati Edition sat down with both candidates to dig in on their proposals for the future of the Queen City.
-
Four seats on the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education are up for election this November. We asked listeners what they wanted to know before heading to the polls.
-
Thirty-four of 35 candidates for Cincinnati City Council responded to a WVXU survey asking their policy opinions on several key issues. Learn more about each candidate here.
-
The WVXU news team wants to hear from Cincinnati voters about what issues you're paying attention to this election. We may ask the candidates your question.
-
Some say the recommendations don't go far enough to fix a system that led to three council member indictments last year.
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has more impact on people's daily lives than the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
The right to know how various government entities conduct their business is a cornerstone of democracy. That's why each state in the U.S. has laws…
-
A newly proposed charter amendment would require city council members and the mayor to resign if they are running for another salaried, elected position.…
-
Cincinnati's Economic Development Reform Panel heard feedback from a few people Friday on its draft recommendations. City Council formed the panel in…
-
An anti-corruption panel wants feedback from Cincinnatians on potential recommendations for reform. The Economic Development Reform Panel must submit…
-
Republicans in the Ohio House – the majority of them anyway – finally managed to get themselves together and do what they should have done nearly a year…