Bengals And Marvin Lewis 'Mutually Decide' To Part Ways

By 25 minutes ago
  • Sarah Ramsey WVXU

Marvin Lewis is no longer head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 60-year-old has been with the Bengals for 16 seasons and had a 131-122-3 record with the team. 

"I want to thank the Bengals' organization, the fans and the city of Cincinnati for their support," Lewis said in a release. "I regret I haven't been able to provide them with the No. 1 goal of being world champions."

The Bengals ended its 2018 season Sunday with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 2018 record of 6-10.

Lewis said in a news conference that he didn't know what was next, though he would like to continue coaching.

Given the team's dissatisfying seasons over the years, many observers have long speculated about Lewis' future with the team. Lewis has led the Bengals into the post-season playoffs seven times, but his team lost all seven games. Despite the Bengals not seeing a play-off win since 1990, the team re-signed Lewis last year. 

The Bengals have not yet named his replacement. 

According to ESPN, Lewis was the second-most-tenured coach in the NFL behind the Patriots' Bill Belichick. 

Tags: 
Marvin Lewis
Cincinnati Bengals
sports

