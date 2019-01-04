Detroit Woman Wins HGTV's 'Urban Oasis' House In Oakley

Sorry, it wasn't you. The winner of HGTV's remodeled Dutch Colonial Revival "Urban Oasis Giveaway" home in Oakley is Lois Anderson of Detroit.

Anderson's name was randomly drawn from over 65 million entries to win the home at 2810 Hyde Park Ave., not far from Rookwood Commons.

"I'm so excited. No one needs to pinch me because I haven't stopped pinching myself," said Anderson in the HGTV announcement. She entered twice a day in the contest, which started on her birthday, Oct. 1.

Here's a tour of the home posted last fall:

The HGTV release:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. [January 4, 2019 – For Immediate Release] Lois Anderson of Detroit, Michigan, thought it was a good sign that the HGTV Urban Oasis® Giveaway 2018 sweepstakes started on her birthday. And she was right: her name was randomly drawn from over 65 million entries to win the grand prize package valued at more than $750,000.

"I'm so excited," said Anderson, "No one needs to pinch me because I haven’t stopped pinching myself!"

The giveaway includes a completely remodeled and furnished Dutch Colonial Revival-style home in Cincinnati, Ohio, plus $50,000 provided by national mortgage lender Quicken Loans. Constructed by local builder The English Contractor and planned by local architecture firm Platte Architecture + Design, the home is located near the historic Oakley and Hyde Park neighborhoods, known for their unique vibe and proximity to the city’s burgeoning downtown area.

The mother of two and grandmother of nine was drawn to the home’s Cincinnati location since it's relatively close to all her family in Michigan. Anderson says she entered twice every day during the sweepstakes, only missing a few times if she was in a rush to get to work.

Being a "new cook thanks to Food Network," Anderson says she was thrilled to see her favorite color green anchoring the kitchen. She also fell in love with the spa-like master bath and its generous walk-in shower and soaking tub.

Riding three separate busses to her overnight job as a patient sitter at a local hospital, Anderson said she's had a lot of time to dream about winning the home. Though she's not completely surprised by her windfall. "My sons were a little skeptical when I shared the good news with them, but they know I’m a big believer that the impossible can happen!"

With art direction and décor from Atlanta-based interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, the home packs megawatt curb appeal and perfectly mixes modern design with classic Dutch Colonial cues. The exterior is painted a deep shade of charcoal, which contrasts sharply with the ultra-white trim and the fire engine red of the front door. These pops of color outside lay the groundwork for the flirty and playful design of the interior, including a sizable modern kitchen, three bedrooms, and an open floor plan enhanced with a new living room addition. HGTV Urban Oasis 2018 also features a stunning outdoor space with a covered pergola and a detached garage that has been transformed into a furnished lounge, complete with air conditioning.

Sponsors of HGTV Urban Oasis 2018 include Overstock.com; Quicken Loans; Lumber Liquidators; Culligan Water; Kohler; Samsung; SimpliSafe Home Security; Clopay; Duluth Trading Company; and Lennox Industries, Inc.