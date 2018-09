The two major party candidates for Ohio governor, Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine, meet Wednesday night in Dayton for their first of three scheduled debates before the Nov. 6 election. Polling shows a race that is now a dead heat. How much does each candidate have at stake in this first debate? WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about the debate and the race in general.