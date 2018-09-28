Related Program: Around Cincinnati A Poem From Roberta Schultz By Lee Hay • 21 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Local poet Roberta Schultz reads her poem High Wire from her chapbook, Songs from the Shaper's Harp. Tags: Roberta SchultzSongs from the Shaper's Harplocal poetsAround CincinnatiTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Manuel Iris - Cincinnati's New Poet Laureate - His Words And A Review Of His Latest Collection By Roberta Schultz • Jul 20, 2018 Listen Listening... / 13:35 Local poet and teacher Manuel Iris is Cincinnati's new poet laureate.